Odisha BJP demands sacking of Planning board dy chairman in murder case

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (IANS) Raising its voice over the murder of Chitaranjan Palei, the security guard of senior BJD leader and deputy chairman of the State Planning Board, Sanjay Das Burma, the Odisha BJP has demanded his removal.



The BJP demanded this after family members of Palei blamed the BJD leader for the murder. Chitaranjan, a native of Sanabenakudi village, had been working as the private bodyguard of Das Burma.



The body of Palei was found floating in the Nuanai river in Puri district on December 13 afternoon, two days after he had gone missing after attending a function organised by an aide of Das Burma on December 11 night. Police said there were multiple injury marks on the body.



Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bramhagiri MLA, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra has demanded the removal of Das Burma from the State Planning board for a fair inquiry into the case and to examine the call records of Das Burma, his PSO Biplab Dalai, one Jaganath Sarangi and the deceased.



"The family members of Palei have directly accused involvement of Das Burma in the murder case. As Das Burma is holding a constitutional position, the Chief Minister should force him to resign from the position of vice chairman of the State Planning Board as soon as possible in the interest of fair investigation," the BJP leader demanded.



The deceased's wife, Priyanka, has demanded that Das Burma and Jaganath should be investigated by the police for the security guard's death.



Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that the Crime Branch will investigate the case.



"Director General of Police, Odisha has ordered that investigation of Puri Sadar case No 424 dated 12.122021 to be taken over by the Crime Branch, immediately," read a statement issued by the Police Headquarters.



Speaking to reporters, Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda said: "On the direction of DGP, we have taken over the case. An investigation team has been formed under the leadership of DSP Sisir Kumar Mishra, who will be the investigating officer in the case."



Three other police personnel including one inspector, one sub-inspector and an ASI will assist Mishra in the probe, Panda said.



The team will soon leave for Puri to take over all required documents from the district police, he said, adding, "As it is a murder case, we will investigate from all angles."



--IANS

bbm/svn/bg