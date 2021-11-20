Odisha allows cultural shows with strict adherence of Covid norms

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) With the improvement in Covid-19 situation, the Odisha government has allowed cultural activities, including open air theatres, drama, orchestra and melodies from Saturday.



In an order, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said cultural gatherings, programmes including melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, dances-classical, folk and other permitted dance forms, cultural competitions, open air theatres, drama, street plays and other such performances have been allowed to open with due compliance to Covid protocols.



Auditoriums, assembly halls and similar facilities are allowed to open, he said.



As per the order, local authorities (District Magistrate/SP/ Municipal Commissioner or any other officer authorised) concerned will give permission for the open air theatres, operas, subject to compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision of thermal scanning, among others.



Keeping the size of the open ground in view, maximum 2,000 persons will be allowed ensuring maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norm and the seating arrangement shall be made accordingly. For indoor halls, the numbers of spectators will not exceed 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall.



As far as possible, the organisers will have to make a facility for online booking of tickets. Otherwise, they have to open a sufficient number of counters to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets, it said.



Similarly, cinema halls, theatres have been allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate with due compliance to Covid protocols.



However, the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner have been empowered to further restrict the number of persons to be allowed in such functions/ gatherings keeping the local situation in mind.



The person having double dose/final vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test (-ve)/ RT-PCR (-ve) report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the event.



The organisers will have to obtain permission for such activities from respective local authorities and ensure adherence of Covid-19 safety protocols at the event.



Persons with symptoms of influenza like infection (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) will not be allowed to the function.



The SRC has advised vulnerable groups of people, such as, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities and pregnant women not to attend such functions.



