Obtain sanctions to prosecute Sushil Ansal: Court tells Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) A court here on Monday directed the Delhi Police to obtain requisite sanctions from the concerned authorities to prosecute real estate baron Sushil Ansal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after being convicted in Uphaar evidence tampering case, in connection with a case related to alleged fraud in passport renewal.



On the submission of the investigation officer that the application seeking sanctions is pending before the concerned authority, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Pankaj Sharma of Patiala House Court directed the Delhi Police to ensure the procurement of the relevant sanctions.



The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 21. In the chargesheet, the police had stated that Sushil had deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against him and also his conviction in his declaration in a passport application form.



As per the complaint of the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) Chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, it was alleged that Ansal obtained the passport through illegal means by suppressing the most material information -- that he was facing criminal charges and had been convicted and sentenced for two years in the Uphaar fire tragedy.



The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Sushil Ansal under section 177 (furnishing false information) and 181 (false statement on oath) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of Passport Act.



Police also submitted that during the course of an investigation, no evidence came on record against the then police officer who conducted the verification in 2013 of the passport of the accused as he carried out the verification as per laid down procedure.



On January 27, the Delhi High Court had reserved the order on the plea filed by businessmen Sushil and Gopal Ansal against their seven-year sentence in the Uphaar tragedy evidence tampering case.



On November 8, 2021, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court, Pankaj Sharma, had sentenced Ansals to seven years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on both in the evidence tampering case.



Ansals are presently lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital.On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema -- owned by Ansals, located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people in one of the worst fire tragedies in the country.



