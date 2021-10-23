NZ reports 106 new Covid cases

Wellington, Oct 23 (IANS) New Zealand reported 106 new cases of Covid-19, which increased the overall infection tally to 5,554, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.



Of the new cases, 104 were in the community in both North Island and South Island, and two were imported at the border, reports Xinhua news agency.



The total case number of Covid-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 2,492 -- 2,389 in Auckland, 81 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, four in Northland, and one in Blenheim.



There were 55 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, including five in intensive care.



The country's overall Covid-19 death toll stood at 28.



Meanwhile, New Zealand's largest city Auckland and part of the Waikato region in the North Island are at Covid-19 Alert Level Three restrictions.



The rest of the country is at Alert Level Two restrictions with indoor activities limited to 100 people.



--IANS

ksk/

