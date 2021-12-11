NY to reintroduce mask mandate for public indoor settings

New York, Dec 11 (IANS) The state of New York is set to reintroduce a mask mandate at public indoor venues aimed at battling the winter surge of Covid-19 infections, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.



In her announcement on Friday, Hochul said that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a Covid-19 vaccine requirement, reports Xinhua news agency.



The mandate will take effect from December 13, 2021 to January 15, 2022 with a reassessment to be done afterwards.



The return of the mask mandate is based on rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in New York.



Since Thanksgiving on November 25, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 per cent and hospitalisations by 29 per cent, according to a release by the New York government.



"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal," said Hochul.



The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations.



Both patrons two years and older and staff with business and venues would be subject to the new mandate.



A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, said the release.



Moreover, the masking requirements in New York State continue to be in effect for pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



On November 26, Hochul declared a disaster emergency for the entire state through January 15, 2022 and reintroduced some emergency measures to address rising Covid-19 infections.



New York State announced a disaster emergency on Covid-19 and a mask mandate in early 2020 and removed such measures earlier this year amid reopening efforts.



