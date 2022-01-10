NW India to see dense fog, cold wave conditions in next few days

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said dense fog, and cold wave conditions would be observed over parts of northwest India during the next 4-5 days.



Dense to very dense fog in some places over Punjab, in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha was seen on Sunday.



Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over many parts of plains of northwest, central and east India but a fall in minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of plains of northwest India during next 48 hours and no significant change thereafter.



Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over east India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter is likely, the IMD bulletin said, adding that a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over north central Maharashtra during next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter.



There are cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during January 12-15, and over north Rajasthan during January 11-13.



Cold day conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during next 2 days even as dense/very dense fog in isolated pockets in night/ morning hours is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during next 4-5 days, and north Rajasthan during the next three days.



