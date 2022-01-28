NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service comes to LG TVs

Seoul, Jan 28 (IANS) GeForce NOW, Nvidia's cloud gaming service, is now out of beta for LG Smart TVs.



TV models that are compatible with Nvidia's cloud gaming service include select 2021 and upwards LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED, and NanoCell TV models.



GeForce Now, which allows subscribers to stream a selection of games from Nvidia's servers to modern devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs, first entered beta on limited LG TVs back in November 2021.



Nvidia is giving away six free months of GeForce Now's Priority tier with qualifying purchases of LG TVs between February 1 and March 27.



Nvidia also has a handful of new games coming to its streaming service this week: Mortal Online 2, Daemon X Machina, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Tropico 6, and Assassin's Creed III Deluxe Edition.



Priority membership provides faster access to NVIDIA's servers so there's no waiting for games to start and high-res gameplay at up to 60 frames per second.



GeForce NOW Priority membership is open to all customers who purchase an applicable LG 2021 4K Smart TV model during the promotion period in participating markets.



--IANS

