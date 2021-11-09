Nushrratt Bharuccha to scare the daylights out of you with 'Chhorii'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming horror film titled 'Chhorii'. The teaser follows the journey of 'Sakshi' essayed by Nushrratt Bharuccha, from the city to a secluded village.



Things start changing when she experiences paranormal activities that get the worst out of her. The film paints a dark and harrowing tale of a pregnant woman, who spirals into an unsettling world.



With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, 'Chhorii' promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers.



'Chhorii' stars Nushratt Bharuccha as the protagonist with Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj in key roles.



The film is a remake of the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, 'Chhorii' is set to stream on Prime Video from November 26 in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.



