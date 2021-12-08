Nushrratt Bharuccha: I always try new approach to get into the skin of my character

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) 'Chhorii' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says that she always approaches her characters with a blank slate.



Recently, the actress was seen in 'Chhorii' where she played a character while unravelling its layers.



Talking about her process for each character, the actress said, "With each movie, I always try a new approach or method to get into the skin of the character. Because, I never went to any acting school, or took any other form of formal training - I have always learnt on the job and found my own way to do a character."



Sharing an insight on her character, the actress said, "In the film 'Chhorii', my character of Sakshi was a very layered, vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet fierce and fearless - a true survivor in all senses. Getting Sakshi's emotional quotient right as a fiercely protective mother was very important."



