Number of S.Koreans studying abroad falls amid Covid

Seoul, Dec 24 (IANS) The number of South Koreans studying in foreign nations in 2020 dropped 41 per cent from two years earlier amid the Covid-19 pandemic, data revealed on Friday.



According to the Foreign Ministry's report on Korean expatriates, there were 171,343 South Korean students abroad at the end of last year, a decrease from 293,157 recorded at the end of 2018, reports Yonhap News Agency.



The total number of South Koreans abroad fell 6.53 per cent over the same period to 2.51 million, apparently affected by the virus situation.



