NTPC awards India's first Green Hydrogen Microgrid Project

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Integrated energy company NTPC on Wednesday said it has awarded project of "Standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid" with hydrogen production using electrolyser' at NTPC Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.



According to the company, this will be India's first "Green Hydrogen" based "Energy Storage Project" and one of world's largest.



"It would be a precursor to large scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would be useful for studying and deploying multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations of the country," the company said.



"The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced '240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser' by taking input power from the nearby 'Floating Solar' project. The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours would be stored at high pressure and would be electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell'. The system would work in a standalone mode from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m."



As per the company, the unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC.



"This unique project for India would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators."



At present, NTPC has an installed capacity of about 67,907.5 MW comprising 47 stations and 26 joint ventures.



--IANS

rv/shb/