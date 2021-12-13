NTK worker in TN jailed for circulating 'malicious' video on Gen Rawat's death

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) The Keeranur police of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu arrested a local level functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for circulating on social media a "malicious" video on the IAF copter crash which killed General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel.



NTK leader Balasubramanian (32) was arrested following a complaint filed by a BJP functionary K. Rajendran of Kottukaranpatti. He was presented before a Judicial magistrate court and was remanded in judicial custody.



Balasubramanian, who is the spokesman of NTK in Viralimalai Assembly constituency, is booked under sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and IPC for promoting enmity between different groups on religion, race, place of birth, and residence.



According to the complainant, the NTK leader had posted a video in which he had linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the IAF chopper crash that claimed the lives of Gen Rawat and others on December 8.



The BJP leader in his complaint said that the "mischievous" post of the NTK leader was against the sovereignty of the country.



--IANS

aal/shb/