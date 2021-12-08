NPF MP raises Nagaland violence issue in RS, demands AFSPA repeal

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Naga People's Front (NPF) MP K.J. Kenye on Wednesday raised the issue of killings in Nagaland by the security forces during zero hour in the Rajya Sabha and said that the 'AFSPA was bringing more animosity in the regions wherever it is enforced'.



He said that the security forces have killed innocent people in the state which has created more problems.



Kenye was supported by the opposition MPs. The chairman of the House did not allow the suspension notice of the RJD on the same issue.



The issue of AFSPA has been a bone of contention after the Nagaland government on Tuesday in its first cabinet meeting -- after the December 4 firing by the security forces that left 14 civilians dead and 30 others injured, decided to urge the Central government once again to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Power Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from the state.



After the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Planning and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neiba Kronu said that the Cabinet has decided to write to the Centre to immediately repeal the AFSPA.



In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition after the chair declined to reconsider the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs resorted to sloganeering. The chairman said that the decision to suspend MPs was taken by the House and not by the chair and it should be sorted out between the leaders of the House and opposition. Amid the din, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.



