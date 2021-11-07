Now MP Minister Mishra targets Gandhis after Priyanka's Bhai Dooj pic

Bhopal, Nov 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who has been in news for the last couple of weeks due to his controversial statements, on Sunday trained his guns on the Gandhi family after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a picture on "Bhai Dooj".



"The Gandhis have never cared about Hindu sentiments or their festivals.



"It would have been better if they shared a photo showing brother-sister celebrating 'Bhai Dooj'. But Rahul claims to be a 'Janeudhari' (wearer of sacred thread) only during the elections," Mishra told media persons here.



"No one has ever seen a single photo of the Gandhi family praying to Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali."



Mishra's comments came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted an old picture of her with brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj'.



A couple of weeks ago, Mishra had attacked Bollywood director Prakash Jha's upcoming web-series 'Ashram 3'. Later, a group of Bajrang Dal activists had vandalised its sets in Bhopal and beaten up its crew members, saying that the web-series is tarnishing the image of Hindus' Ashram system.



Last Sunday, Mishra had threatened fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to take down a mangalsutra advertisement within 24 hours or to face consequences.



--IANS

pd/sks