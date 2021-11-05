Now live telecast of 'aartis' from Himachal Shaktipeeths

Shimla, Nov 5 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated the live telecast of 'aartis' of all the three Shaktipeeths situated in Kangra district.



The temples are Jwalaji, Brijeshwari and Chamunda. Earlier, he paid obeisance and performed puja at the Jwalaji temple. He also visited the place where a statue of Saint Aadiguru Shankaracharya has been installed in the premises of the shrine complex.



Thakur expressed the hope that the daily live telecast of 'aartis' from the Shaktipeeths would help the devotees pay obeisance from their homes.



Earlier, he attended the online function of Shri Kedar Dham in Uttarakhand presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The 'aartis' would be aired daily on MH1 Channel from Jwalaji in the evening from 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in winter and from 9.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in summer.



From Brijeshwari temple it would be online from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in winter and from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. in summer during morning hours and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., both in winter and summer.



From the Chamunda temple the 'aarti' would be aired daily from 8 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. both in summer and winter. The evening timings will be from 6.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in winter and 8 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. in summer.



