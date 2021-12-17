Now, Bihar Police raid newly-wedded bride's bedroom in liquor search

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says that the decision to ban liquor was taken in April 2016 following demands from women of the state, but now the state police is conducting raids in a rooms of newly-wedded brides.



On Thursday night, a team of Vaishali police conducted raid in a house of Seela Devi located in Hathsarganj locality in Hajipur city and ransacked the bedroom of her daughter-in-law who came in the house just five days ago after the marriage. The police personnel were searching liquor bottle in her bedroom.



Pooja Kumari, the newly-wedded bride, was in the bedroom when a team of police personnel, which had no women personnel, entered into her room and searched every thing.



"They searched the entire room including the bed, cupboard, suitcases and drawers. When I asked them about what they are looking for, they rudely asked to stay silent. They informed me that they were searching for liquor bottle that was kept in the room," Pooja told media persons in Hajipur on Friday afternoon.



Seeing the embarrassing situation, her mother in-law fell unconscious.



"Despite my mother in-law falling unconscious, the inhumane act of the police personnel continued. They did not stop searching the house," Pooja said.



"After the raid, we are facing a embarrassing situation in the locality. Our family members have no past record of liquor consumption. Still, they (police) conducted a raid without any search warrant," Seela Devi said.



Vaishali SSP Maneesh Kumar refused to comment on the incident.



Earlier in this month, a team of Bihar Police entered into the room of a bride in Patna to search for liquor. On that occasion, the state police faced severe criticism for its act.



Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, addressing to a gathering in Madhubani on Friday, reminded to the people that he had taken a decision on liquor ban following the demand of women.



"You (women) should not forget that the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar on your demand. We appeal to the women to come forward and fight against liquor traders and manufacturers. The women empowerment has increased now. There are so many action for you. Your strength has increased now," he said.



"When ever you learn about liquor consumption or sale at a particular place, start protesting against them. The state police is with you," he said.



Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is in the limelight in last few days over his statements, said that Nitish Kumar should implement Gujarat model of liquor ban in Bihar.



He has already declared that liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar. He also suggested that poor people consume liquor in limit similar to IAS, IPS, contractors, businessmen, doctors, engineers and rich people.



"They used to drink liquor after 10 p.m. and stay inside their homes. Poor people are getting arrested as they used to roam in public places in drunken stage," he said.



RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said: "Liquor is available every where in the state. The statement of Jitan Ram Manjhi is true. Liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar."



