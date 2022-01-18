Notorious arms supplier held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) A notorious arms supplier of the Nandu and Sisodia gang was arrested after an encounter with Special Staff of Outer North district in the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday.



The accused, identified as Shakil alias Sherni, a resident of Jahangir Puri, was previously involved in 17 other cases and was currently supplying arms to Nandu and Sisodia Gang.



Furnishing details about the operation, DCP Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a tip-off was received regarding the presence of arms supplier Shakil in the area of outer north district after which the police laid a trap near Sector 35, Rohini where he was intercepted once his presence was confirmed.



"On noticing the police's presence, the accused opened fire on the police party and fired five rounds," the DCP said, adding in order to restrain the activity of the accused and to stop him from fleeing from the spot, the police party also fired seven rounds.



Soon after this the accused was overpowered by the cops and apprehended from the spot.



The Delhi police said that the accused was found carrying a backpack containing 13 sophisticated pistols and 38 live cartridges separately.



"The arms and ammunition was possibly meant for a gang war," informed the official.



The motorcycle on which the accused came was also found stolen. "Further probe is on," the police added.



