Noted commentator Novy Kapadia dies, Indian football fraternity mourn his demise (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Noted sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 68.



Kapadia, who has widely been regarded as the voice of Indian football, had been suffering from motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.



He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.



Over the years, the veteran had covered multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments and was considered an authority on football in India. The eminent football expert, who was involved in commentary for decades and also took part in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport events.



Kapadia, who founded the Ashoka Club and played active football in the local league, was highly respected by players, officials, and everyone else associated with Indian football. He had written books like Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and others and also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.



The whole Indian football fraternity condoled the sad demise.



"We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet.



Football Delhi also mourned the death of Kapadia who was often referred to as the "voice of Indian football".



"Novy Kapadia made an unparalleled contribution to football in Delhi, he represented Delhi State Team in the Junior National Championship and played in the Delhi league for many years," Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said in a statement.



"Novy was a legend in many respects, his passion and dedication for football can't be expressed in words. Indian football has lost a legend, who was married to football and his connection with football was very deep rooted.



"I haven't come across a second person in Indian football who commanded such authority and respect. Novy was our inspiration, his writing, commenting, expert opinions, etc were greatly inspiring to each of us in Indian football. His departure is a big loss for Delhi football in particular," he added.



In Kapadia's memory, Football Delhi will hold a prayer meeting at the Ambedkar Stadium on Monday.



Meanwhile, other top clubs of the country - Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters too expressed sadness, calling it a massive loss for Indian football.



