Not No. 3: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' lands second-best Hollywood debut weekend

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' netting more money ($260 million) than what was previously estimated, it has officially landed the second-biggest debut weekend in Hollywood history, behind only 'Avengers: Endgame' ($357 million), reports 'Variety'.



Sony's epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected $260 million in theatres across North America on its debut weekend, above Sunday's estimates of $253 million. It means 'No Way Home' has surpassed 'Avengers: Infinity War' ($257 million), which was at No. 2.



The Marvel adventure, writes 'Variety', has obliterated all Covid-era box-office benchmarks. Prior to this weekend, no movie, including the much-anticipated 'No Time to Die', Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, had been able to cross even the $100-million mark in a single weekend.



The best attempt had been another of Sony's comic book sequels, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', which generated $90 million to start. "Given those constraints and the pandemic-related headwinds still facing the box-office," reports 'Variety', "industry watchers struggled to ballpark opening weekend figures for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'."



--IANS

srb/



