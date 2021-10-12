Not explained why I was dropped as SRH captain: Warner

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Former SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Tuesday made a shocking revelation, saying that he was not explained by the owners or the team management why he dropped as captain.



The Australian opener, Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson in the first half of the Indian Premier League 2021 in April, when the team was plumbing the bottom after losing five of their six matches.



"With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't," Warner told Sports Today.



"The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think.



"Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on," he added.



The Australian further said that he would "love to represent SRH" again but it's not in his hands. "I would love nothing more than to represent SunRisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners," he said.



Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table.



