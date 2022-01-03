Not conducting general census is conspiracy, says JD(U) leader

Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) The Janata Dal (U) national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha said that if the Centre refuses to conduct general census in the country, it would be an unfortunate decision and 'a big conspiracy'.



"Though, the confirmed information has not come yet, if the Centre has decided to postpone the general census in the country, it would be an unfortunate decision for the country and injustice to the countrymen. It is a big conspiracy with the people of the country," Kushwaha said.



Sources have said that the Narendra Modi government has decided to postpone the general census which is conducted every 10 years in the country.



The political parties of Bihar, apart from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are demanding for the caste-based census in the state. The Centre has already denied conducting caste-based census in the country.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that the decision on the caste-based census would be taken in the first or second month of the year.



Upendra Kushwaha also said that there are so many people who have used abusive words for the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on different media platforms, the Centre should act on them and punish the offenders.



