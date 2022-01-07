Not a good thing: RSS on PM's security breach in Punjab

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) It has been four days since the three-day coordination meet of organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ended.



Briefing the media on the deliberations at the conclave which is held in September and January every year, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that RSS activities are back in full swing, with nearly 93 percent of the 'shakhas' operational in comparison to pre-Covid conditions.



Vaidya added that the topics discussed at the conclave include malnutrition, employment generation, the new education policy implementation and the 75th year of the country's independence. He said that the RSS' cultural wing Sanskar Bharati will propagate the heroics of 250 unsung heroes of India's struggle for Independence.



Responding to a query on the security breach involving the Prime Minister's convoy in Punjab, the RSS Joint General Secretary said, "It's a serious matter. It's being investigated and the Union government will take action. It's not a good thing when the country's top executive is held up like that."



Saying that more and more youth are showing interest in joining the RSS, Vaidya added that over the past few years, nearly 1.25 lakh persons are reaching out to the Sangh through its website. This is in addition to direct memberships, he said.



The conclave had representatives from 36 Sangh-inspired organisations with 216 persons participating in the deliberations. The attendees included RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and the organisation's top brass.



--IANS

pvn/khz/bg