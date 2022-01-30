Northwest India to see wet spell from Feb 2-4

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will witness rainfall during February 2-4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.



"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during February 2 to 4," it said.



The IMD also forecast an isolated hailstorm over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 3.



The rainfall is likely to occur due to interaction between mid-tropospheric southwesterlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal.



As per the IMD, an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from February 2.



"An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood on February 3. In addition, moisture feeding from Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower and middle tropospheric levels is also very likely on February 2 and 3," the weather agency said.



Apart from this, another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 6.



The IMD said that light isolated rainfall and snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad during the next three days.



Due to the Western Disturbance, surface winds (speed 15-25 kmph) are likely to blow over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next two days.



The national capital witnessed a clear sky on Sunday with minimum temperature being recorded at 7 degree Celsius and maximum at 22 degree Celsius.



Meanwhile, its residents continued to breathe polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 212 for PM10 and 122 for PM2.5.



As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.



"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said. The PM2.5 level was under the 'very poor' category.



--IANS

uj/vd







