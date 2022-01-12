Northern army commander boards train to interact with passengers

Srinagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Lt. General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, GoC-in-C northern command on Wednesday boarded a passenger train in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district to interact with the civilians on-board.



"Lt. General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command paid an impromptu and surprise visit to Anantnag Railway Station at 11.15 a.m. today and interacted with local populace, commuters and the railway staff," the army said in a statement.



He was accompanied by Lt General D.P. Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander.



"The Army Commander's affection and love for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir is well acknowledged, and he is known to meet people on all occasions," the statement said.



It may be recollected that he led a motor bike rally from Udhampur to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, through the Kashmir Valley in July 2021.



"Prior to embarking the train, the Army Commander interacted with commuters at the Railway Station. The Army Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander travelled by the train from Anantnag to Qazigund, where their co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers travelling with them."



