Northeast was neglected, considered through political lens: Modi

Agartala, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the northeastern region of the country was neglected as overall development of the country was seen on a piecemeal basis and viewed through a political lens.



Talking about the long prevailing neglect of the northeastern region, Modi said that earlier, our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here (the Northeast).



He said the region's huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity.



He expressed confidence that work being done in the region will take the country to new heights of growth.



"Today, the development of the country is seen with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat (united India)'," Modi said during his virtual speech from Delhi after transferring a total of over Rs 709 crore directly to the bank accounts to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries (Rs 48,000 each) of Tripura as the first instalment for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).



Without naming the previous Tripura governments, the Prime Minister criticised the earlier system wherein beneficiaries were not able to get any benefits without giving bribes.



He said: "Today, the development of the country is seen with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Development is now considered synonymous with the unity-integrity of the country."



After interacting with some PMAY-G beneficiaries -- Anita Kuki Debbarma, Soma Majumdar, Kadar Biya and Samiran Nath -- Modi said that ever since his government came into power, welfare of the poor and tribal section has been its highest priority.



The aim of his government is to make the beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme without any hassle or middleman, the Prime Minister pointed out.



According to Tripura's Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, following Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house.



Praising Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Modi said: "Biplab Deb's government in the state and the government at the Centre are committed to take the progress of the state forward. The Prime Minister said the thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today.



"Now the double engine government is engaged in the development of the state with full force and sincerity."



The Prime Minister singled out India's confident 'Nari Shakti' for their yeoman contribution in the development of the country.



"As a major symbol of this Nari Shakti, we also have women's self-help groups. These SHGs have been connected with Jan Dhan Accounts. The collateral free loan available to such groups has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh," Modi said.



The Prime Minister said the country will celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on November 15 as "Tribal Gaurav Diwas".



Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member Rebati Tripura also attended the event.



