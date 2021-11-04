North Indian community in Tamil Nadu celebrates Diwali with fervour

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Even as rains have hampered extensive Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu, the North Indian community in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, and other major cities of the state celebrated the festival of lights with pomp and grandeur.



The Marwari community hailing from Rajasthan in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other towns celebrated the festival.



In Ashok Nagar, Marwari community members gathered at a hall. Dressed in their best, enjoying vegetarian food, they were seen dancing to the tune of Bollywood numbers.



Talking to IANS, Hemant Kumar, a pawnbroker in Parry's, Chennai, and who stays in Sarvamangala Colony, Ashok Nagar, said: "Diwali was not celebrated properly last year due to Covid but this year we are celebrating it with pomp and grandeur. Both children and adults are dancing to the tune of good music and we are having a bash.".



The Jain community, scattered in several areas of Coimbatore, also joined the festivities at the uptown plush area of Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore.



Ajit Jain, who runs a textile distribution company in Coimbatore, said: "Diwali, the festival of lights, is one festival we never miss and we celebrate it with maximum pomp. While our roots are in Delhi, I and my siblings were born and brought up here as our family is into traditional textile distribution. The entire community has assembled at this colony to celebrate it. Dance, music, feast, bursting of crackers, and feast are an indispensable part of the celebration in addition to special prayers."



While there are restrictions in force regarding bursting of crackers, most of the communities are bursting crackers within the stipulated time frame.



--IANS

aal/shb