Nora Fatehi: After success of 'Dilbar', to return as Dilruba feels great

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who is all set to feature in yet another another foot-tapping dance number in 'Satyamev Jayate 2' titled 'Kusu Kusu', says after the success of 'Dilbar in the first installment of the film', to be able to return as Dilruba for the track 'Kusu kusu' feels really great.



Turning into the lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora collaborates with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party' while the actress marks her hat-trick with filmmaker Milap Zaveri post 'Dilbar' and 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani'.



Talking about returning to the franchise, Nora Fatehi shares, "'Satyameva Jayate' holds an extremely special place in my life and I am so glad to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' as well. After the success of Dilbar, to be able to return as Dilruba feels really great.



She added: "I am thankful to Milap, Nikkhil sir, and Bhushan sir for choosing me to be a part of this opportunity once again. And I am excited to present aKusu Kusu' and really looking forward to the response from everyone."



Director Milap Zaveri also expressed his excitement for Nora's return.



He added: "I'm thrilled after the iconic aDilbar' and 'Ek toh kam Zindagani', to have Nora part of 'Kusu Kusu'! She has been a lucky charm for me and her brilliance and talent have wowed the entire nation, in fact, the world who are die-hard fans of her beauty and dance."



He added: "I'm so grateful to her for continuing the tradition and being part of Satyameva Jayate 2."



