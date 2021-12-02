Nominations Announced For MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANSlife) Filmfare is all set to celebrate the artistic and technical brilliance of the OTT industry with the MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021. The final nominations for web series and web films were chosen based on audience votes in genres such as comedy, drama, and non-fiction. On December 9, 2021, Filmfare will honour the best in talent and technique at an exclusive event in Mumbai.



While Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story bagged a whopping 14 nominations across categories, fans of Mirzapur and The Family Man ensured that the second season of both thrillers earned 13 and 12 nominations, respectively. The awards promise to be a close contest as stellar actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samantha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shweta Tripathy are in the race to win the Best Actor (male and female, respectively) in the Web Original series category. Similarly, seasoned actors like Naseerudin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manav Kaul, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kajol and Konkona Sen Sharma are nominated to win Best Actor (male and female, respectively) in the Web Original Film category. Manoj Bajpayee is also the only actor to have bagged a nomination in both the film and series categories.



"I'd like to thank the audience for being part of the process so diligently, your contribution is unmatched. The last year has seen some breathtaking stories and performances, with each one outshining the other. We've also seen such an exciting crop of young talent, the future of Indian entertainment is truly bright. It's going to be a really close fight", said Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare.



Darpan Sanghvi - Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group added, "We at MyGlamm are super excited to partner with Filmfare on this exciting recognition of talent in the OTT space. What makes this even more special is that the fans are able to vote and choose the winners. This is what we believe in at MyGlamm, which is, we connect with our consumers digitally, listen to their needs and then make products based on those needs. It's been a privilege to partner with Filmfare for this edition of the MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards and look forward to celebrating the artistes, their talent and their content that has struck a chord with the audiences."



"The last couple of years have been the most interesting times of my journey and most of the credit goes to my recent OTT stints. This industry is truly transforming and I laud Filmfare for creating a special intervention to celebrate the best of creative excellence in the OTT space", added Actor Manoj Bajpayee.



The awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai, ensuring public safety and in alignment with Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.



