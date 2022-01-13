Nominating rights of Panchayat leaders to be withdrawn in Bihar

Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) The Bihar government has decided to withdraw rights of elected representatives of Panchayat bodies and Gram Kachahari (Village Court) to nominate others on their behalf.



A decision to this effect was taken as often the husbands of women representatives would take part in Panchayat operations and meetings with the government employees.



"We have witnessed that women Mukhiya, Sarpanch, ward members, ward councillors and others generally nominate their husbands or relatives to work on their behalf. Such a practice is completely wrong. Hence, we have decided to withdraw the rights of elected members of Panchayat bodies," said Samrat Chaudhary, Panchayati Raj minister of Bihar government.



In Bihar, the term Mukhiya Pati (Hundand of village head) is quite common. The candidates who are being elected from women reserved seats generally stay indoors and their husbands would act like Mukhiya in their respective jurisdiction.



"The seat reserved for women means the government wants to empower women. Unfortunately, this phenomenon is completely gone by in Bihar. Hence, we have decided to stop this practice," Chaudhary said.



"We have asked the officials to implement the same and not allow any nominated person in the proceedings of Panchayat operations.



