Noel Gallagher wants to die by 75

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has said he has no desire to live long into old age and he hopes to be dead in 20 years.



Speaking on BBC Radio 1, Gallagher said: "Do I want to live another 50 years? No. Just think how s*** the world is now. I would rather not live through it. At 75 I want to go."



However, he does have some important things on his bucket list before he dies, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Gallagher said: "My plan for the next 10 years is to make three great albums. I would like to write a song with Johnny Marr and meet Bob Dylan.



"I would like to write and perform with Neil Young. I would like to score the soundtrack to a Quentin Tarantino box-office smash and play a round of golf with a therapist. There is not a great deal I yearn for."



Gallagher has no plans to follow in ABBA's footsteps with a hologram tour, even if touring remains difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said: "I would not consider gigs with me as a hologram. No, there would have to be an audience involved. You need a crowd in front of you. It's a human interaction, and if you don't have that it is meaningless."



--IANS

dc/kr