NOC must for extracting groundwater by industry: Haryana authority

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) Chairperson Keshni Anand Arora on Friday directed all industrial units to obtain no-objection certificate (NOC) at the earliest for extracting groundwater as the authority is concerned about the depleting water table.



HWRA is working on a comprehensive plan and all industrial units should apply for no-objection certificate by November 30, she said.



Presiding over a workshop, she asked representatives of industrial units connected virtually to ensure maximum utilisation of waste water from their industrial units.



She said earlier the NOCs were issued by the Central Ground Water Board. Now they will be issued by the HWRA.



Arora said such workshops would be organised to redress the problems faced by the industrialists.



Applicants can apply online at the authority's portal www.hwra.org.in. Till date NOCs have been issued to 200 applicants across the state.



