Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai weds PCB official

Lahore, Nov 10 (IANS) Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education and also the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, has married Asser Malik, general manager high-performance with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a low-key nikah ceremony in Birmingham.



Malala, who at age 17 became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, became a global celebrity when an assassination attempt was made on her in 2012 in retaliation for her activism when she was only 15. A bullet pierced her head and she was flown from Pakistan to Birmingham in a critical condition.



"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala tweeted.



Malala's husband, Malik's Linkedin profile says that he is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry. "Designed player development program for Multan Sultans. Currently serving as General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board," says Malik's Linkedin profile.



Several celebrities and political figures took to social media to congratulate Malala.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we're wishing you a lifetime of happiness together."



Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the Nobel laureate, re-sharing the post on her Instagram story. "Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision (sic)!!"



--IANS



akm/