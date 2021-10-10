'No Time to Die' eyes $60 mn first weekend haul in North America

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) The 25th James Bond film, 'No Time to Die', opened in 4,407 theatres across North America this past Thursday, earning an impressive $23.3 million on its first two days.



The pickings were definitely less than 2015's 'Spectre' ($27.4 million) and 2012's 'Skyfall' (a franchise high $30.5 million), but Variety.com reported that NTTD is "expected to open at the top of the domestic box-office with a projected weekend haul of $60 million".



According to the global entertainment industry trade guide, "the total indicates notable enthusiasm for the film, especially for a time where there remains some trepidation about going to movie theatres".



The runner-up slot for the weekend will be taken by the Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', with projected earnings of $31.1 million, after a record-setting opening weekend of $90.1 million.



It is followed by 'The Addams Family 2' and the Asian superhero movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which has grossed $209.4 million in the North American market since its September 1 release.



--IANS

srb/kr