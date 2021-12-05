No specific intel but taking all precautions in Ayodhya: UP ADG

Ayodhya, Dec 5 (IANS) The security forces in Ayodhya are on high alert despite no specific intelligence alert, but the police is taking no chances and all precautions are being taken to avoid any untoward incident.



Speaking to IANS, ADG Lucknow zone, S.N. Sabat said, "We have deployed enough security forces in Ayodhya and there is no specific intel alert but taking all precautions."



"There is no anticipation of any threat from any side and we are taking into consideration all the aspects," Sabat said.



He said till now the city is calm and the SSP is monitoring the situation and IG will be camping to supervise the area.



The ADG said the phone call that was received two days ago was not a serious one, but all the threats are being monitored closely. An anonymous call on the emergency number 112 was received which threatened to carry out a series of blasts in Ayodhya city and at the under-construction Ram temple.



The Babri mosque was pulled down by Kar Sevaks on December 6, 1992 which changed the political discourse of the country and all the accused in the case including BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, M.M. Joshi and others have been acquitted by the court and Muslims observe this day as 'Black Day'.



