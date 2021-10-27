No shortage of DAP fertilisers in Haryana: Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (IANS) Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Wednesday said there would be no shortage of DAP fertilisers in the state with the arrival of six more rakes of it from the Centre.



Dalal told the media here that the farmers should be prepared to sow the next crop.



He urged the farmers to use organic DAP fertiliser and said the farmers would get fair prices of crops and vegetables sown using it.



He said with the assistance of the Central government, a huge quantity of organic manure prepared from cow dung would be made available and that will also generate good income for cowsheds.



The minister said during the next Rabi crop, about 11 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea is required. About 2.60 lakh MT urea is already available with the state, out of which more than 90,000 MT has been provided to the farmers till date.



The minister said about 44.40 lakh MT paddy has reached grain markets, out of which 43.61 lakh MT has been procured. Till October 25, about 4.68 lakh MT of basmati paddy has been arriving in the grain markets, out of which 4.56 lakh MT of paddy has been procured.



