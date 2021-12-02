No respite from cold wave in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 2 (IANS) There was no respite from cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday even as the weather office forecast rain/snow from Friday evening.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said a western disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K and Ladakh under whose influence rain/snow is likely to occur there with main activity between December 5 and 7.



The official said the minimum temperature was minus 1.8 in Srinagar, minus 4.2 in Pahalgam and minus 1.5 in Gulmarg.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 11.8, Leh minus 6.3 and Kargil minus 7.9 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 9.8, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.9, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 4.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



