No respite from bone-chilling cold in MP before Feb 2, says IMD

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) There seems to be no respite from the severe cold wave in Madhya Pradesh as the situation will continue till February 2, and the areas witnessing bone-chilling cold are likely to see a rise in temperature gradually after one week, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.



For the last four days, several parts of the state have been under severe cold with wind speed of 12-15 km. Even the clear sunlight for a few hours in the afternoon failed to give any respite from the bone-chilling cold.



According to IMD's report, hill station Pachmarhi was almost freezing at 1.0 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature in Khajuraho was recorded at 5.0 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.



Districts such as -- Bhopal, Betul, Khandwa, Raisen, Ratlam, Khargone, Guna, Gwalior, Hosangabad, Rajgarh, Ujjian, Chhindwara, Jabalpur Mandla, Rewa, Sagar, Umaria and some more have been under severe cold wave.



The capital city Bhopal shivered with minimum temperature at 5.0 degree Celsius, 7 degree below normal, while minimum temperature in Indore in the last 24 hours was at 6.4 degree Celsius, 4.4 degree below normal. Ujjain's minimum temperature was at 4.0 degree Celsius, 5.4 degree below normal.



During the same period, Risen recorded the lowest temperature at 3.0 degree Celsius, followed by Nowgong at 3.7 degree Celsius and Umaria at 3.8 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in Rewa was 4.4 degree Celsius, 4.6 degree below normal.



The MeT Department has issued a severe cold wave warning for Indore division along with Ujjain Datiya, Tikamgarh, Betul, Damod and Balaghat districts.



G.D. Mishra, a senior meteorologist in Bhopal, talking to IANS said, "Heavy and hailstorms due to the Western Disturbance are resulting in severe cold wave in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Dry winds with 12-15 kmph speed are resulting in the bone-chilling cold. It is expected that temperature will rise gradually after February 2.



