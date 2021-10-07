No quarantine for Covishield vaccinated Indians travelling to UK from Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine travelling to the UK will not have to undergo quarantine from Monday (October 11), British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, said on Thursday.



Ellis tweeted, "No quarantine for Indian travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or other UK-approved vaccine from October 11. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month."



The UK travel advisory had made 10-day quarantine mandatory for Indian travellers, who have received both doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).



However, after facing criticism for different quarters, the UK travel advisory has accommodated Covishield as an approved vaccine in the UK.



The new travel advisory that was implemented on October 4 said, "Formulations of the listed vaccines -- Astra Zeneca Covishield, Astra Zeneca Vaxzevira and Moderna Takeda -- qualify as approved vaccines."



In response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians, India also imposed a 10-day mandatory quarantine for UK nationals arriving in India from October 4 onwards.



The move came as a reciprocity of the UK's decision that people vaccinated with Covishield in India will have to meet the strict mandatory quarantine rules while visiting the UK.



"The measures announced today mark the next step as we continue to open up travel and provide stability for passengers and industry while remaining on track to keep travel open for good," Britain's Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, tweeted.



The British High Commissioner to India also thanked the Indian government for cooperation over last month. As the UK has now eased the travel restrictions for vaccinated Indians to the UK, India may also take steps to reciprocate and ease the present restrictions imposed on UK travellers to India.



--IANS

avr/arm