'No operational time limit for vax centers, can be extended to 10 pm'

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Central government on Monday said that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of Covid vaccination centers across the states and the session timings are subject to the demand and the requirements.



The government has said that the operational timings for the Covid vaccination center is flexible and can be extended till 10 p.m. based on the availability of infrastructure.



In a letter to all states and union territories, Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health, has asked the states and the UTs that the session timings are subject to the demand and the requirements of a particular Covid vaccination center.



Citing that the eligible population for vaccines now includes all above 18 years, 15 to 18 years and precaution doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus with comorbidities, Dr Agnani said that the information has been received that there is an impression that the Covid vaccination center can operate only 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.



"In this regard, it is to reiterate that no time limit has been set for the operationalisation of CVCs. The session timings are subject to the demand and the requirements of a particular Covid vaccination center. In case of increased demand, it is advised that the multiple teams may be arranged at each vaccination center to cater to the need", said the ministry in the letter.



The letter further reads that timings of the CVC are flexible and can be up to 10 p.m. based on the availability of HR and infrastructure. The center has also asked to ensure compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour at all levels. It must be ensured that the queues and waiting areas of CVC strictly enforce the Covid Appropriate Behaviour, further said the letter to the states.



