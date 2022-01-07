No night curfew; curbs imposed on crowding: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 7 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday ruled out night curfew in the state, adding that it is more important to put restrictions on crowds both indoors and outdoors, which he said are a major cause for a surge in Covid cases in the state.



"Instead of a night curfew, we have decided to put restrictions on crowded places throughout the day and night. More than a night curfew, it is necessary to put restrictions on gatherings whether at markets, public meetings, political meetings etc. They need to be controlled," Sawant told a press conference in Panaji.



Sawant also urged political parties to not hold large gatherings in view of the rising cases.



Sawant said that the state Health Ministry has issued fresh orders on Friday, which placed fresh restrictions on outdoor and indoor activities.



"Public gatherings should be restricted to 50 per cent of sitting capacity for indoor halls and a maximum of 100 for gatherings in open areas. This is valid till January 26, following which a review will be undertaken and future decisions will be taken," he said.



"We have observed that the spread has occurred in crowded places. This circular has been issued to keep check on crowded places," he added.



Sawant also said that the police and administrative officials have been directed to ensure that crowds to not gather in the state.



Goa on Friday reported 1,432 new infections, taking the state's total count of active cases to 5,931.



--IANS

Maya/arm







