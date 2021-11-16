No new Covid positive case in 3 K'taka districts

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Three Karnataka districts have successfully contained the menace of Covid-19. According to a health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there is not a single Covid positive case reported in these three districts.



No fresh case has been reported from Gadag, Haveri and Bidar districts of north Karnataka region according to the latest statistics released on Monday evening.



After the discharge of the last Covid patient on November 14, no case was reported in Bidar district. Similarly, no positive case has been reported from Gadag district since October 16. Haveri district also has not reported any case since November 11.



The health department was anxious about Haveri district as recently bypolls for the Hanagal constituency was conducted. Top leaders from the state had arrived here and huge crowds were witnessed during the campaigning period.



The achievement of north Karnataka districts, which are considered as backward and are very close to Maharashtra borders is being appreciated by the authorities.



The state reported 7,912 positive cases till Monday evening. Among these, 6,574 (83.08 per cent) cases were reported from Bengaluru. A total of 1,338 Covid patients were being treated either at hospitals or kept in home isolation in the rest of the districts.



The state has recorded 171 total Covid positive cases which is the lowest in 17 months.



The health department officials said that testing will continue in these three districts though zero cases are being reported.



