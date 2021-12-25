No need of night curfew in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that no night curfew is needed in Bihar as the situation in the state is much better than the rest of the country.



Addressing the media, he said: "The situation in Bihar is better than many states right now. There is no need to impose night curfew here."



The Chief Minister had arrived to garland the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, when he put an end to the possibilities of a night curfew.



So far, Bihar has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



However, Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that all guidelines of the Centre are being fully followed in the state and the Nitish Kumar government is continuously urging people to follow Covid guidelines.



Sources in the Health Department have confirmed that even though night curfew will not be imposed at the moment, the Bihar government is planning to prepare Covid guidelines for everyone.



