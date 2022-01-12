No Maha Vikas Aghadi like alliance in Goa would mean suicide: NCP

Panaji, Jan 12 (IANS) The absence of a Maha Vikas Aghadi like alliance for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls would be tantamount to political suicide, state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jose Phillip D'Souza said on Wednesday.



D'Souza also slammed the Congress in Goa for dragging its feet over the finalisation of seat sharing between the NCP and the Goa Forward, a regional party which has joined the Congress-led alliance.



"BJP has not been able to raise its head in Maharashtra because of unity between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, why can't they show such unity here? You want to commit suicide in Goa?" D'Souza told reporters, adding that the Congress "is least bothered about the alliance".



The NCP leader also said that the opposition parties need to come together to take on the BJP in the elections.



"If we are to send BJP home packing, we all need to come together. TMC (Trinamool Congress), Congress, even Vijai (Vijai Sardesai, president of Goa Forward) have been calling for a coming together. Don't talk, make it happen. Merely talking won't do," D'Souza also said.



The state NCP president's comments come in the wake of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment on Tuesday in Mumbai, where the former Union Defence Minister said that his party was looking to string together an alliance with the Trinamool Congress and the Congress for the upcoming polls.



