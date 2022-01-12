No lockdown in Gurugram; no need to panic, says DC

Gurugram, Jan 12 (IANS) Amid rumours of a lockdown in the district in view of the recent surge in Covid cases, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said on Wednesday that the Covid infection is under control and there is no need for a lockdown given the current situation in the district.



The people of the district, especially the workers, should not panic but take precautions, he said.



"The number of Corona patients has increased, but most of them have mild symptoms. Only 1 to 2 per cent of the patients need to be admitted to the hospital. There is no need to panic, but people should take all necessary precautions," Garg said.



The Deputy Commissioner said that production units and industries are running regularly in Gurugram and the rumours being spread about workers' migration have been found to be baseless.



"The workers are not going anywhere from Gurugram," he told IANS.



The patron of Daulatabad Industrial Area Association, Vinay Gupta, said that industrial units are being operated regularly and the rumours of workers returning to their respective states are false and misleading.



There is no information of any worker leaving Gurugram from the industrial area, he said.



The state secretary of Federation of Indian Industry, Deepak Maini, and officials from the Sector 37 Industrial Association also said that industries are running properly and there is no problem with the workers as most of them are coming to work.



"As of now, we did not receive any information about workers returning to their homes and these are just baseless rumours. We also appealed to the workers to continue doing their work and not pay heed to rumours," Maini said.



Similarly, the secretary of IMT Manesar Industrial Association, Manoj Tyagi, said that the industrial units in Manesar are running regularly and there is no labour problem anywhere.



Tyagi also appealed to the workers not to pay heed to such rumours and continue with their work while focusing only on Covid appropriate behaviour.



