No iota of doubt about the sanctity of Covid tests conducted at Odisha Open, says BAI

New Delhi Jan 26 (IANS) In the wake of the high number of Covid positive cases at the ongoing Odisha Open Super 100 tournament, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has clarified that the tests are being conducted according to the protocols set by the Badminton World Federation through a designated lab and there was no reason to question the authenticity of the reports.



The lab which is conducting the tests for participants in the Odisha Open is an ICMR Lab run directly by the Government of India and boasts of the highest level of precision in its protocols.



"This is the third and last tournament of the India Leg and as per BWF protocol, the host country designated the lab and in this case ICMR lab was appointed which is the country's best.



"As per protocol, BWF upholds the findings of this lab only. Similar process was followed at the India Open and Syed Modi International and no exception was made at the Odisha Open as well," BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said in a statement on Wednesday.



"BAI is also grateful to the Odisha Government for supporting the sport and also hosting the tournament in these tough times," Singhania said, adding that the facilities in Cuttack have been state-of-art.



--IANS

cs