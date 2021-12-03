No data shows Omicron variant more resistant to vaccine: French PM

Paris, Dec 3 (IANS) No data shows that the Omicron variant would be more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has said in Angouleme, southwest France.



"No consolidated data allows us, to date, to conclude that this variant would be more resistant to the vaccine," Xinhua news agency quoted Castex as saying during a press conference after visiting a hospital in Angouleme.



The first results of scientific studies would be published in about 10 to 15 days, he said, adding that "there is no indication of the so-called inefficiency of vaccines against this variant."



He reaffirmed the importance of being vaccinated against coronavirus, adding that 90 per cent of the French population would have been vaccinated with at least one dose "in the coming days".



"The 5th wave is here and for sure here. It is more brutal than the 4th wave," Castex warned.



Castex said that the pandemic situation is worrying in France, given that all figures are on the rise, including a 60 per cent increase in new cases in one week.



He said that his government is following closely the situation concerning the Omicron variant.



France has so far reported four Omicron variant cases, including the country's first Omicron case in La Reunion, an overseas territory of France, on Tuesday, and three on Metropolitan France on Thursday, all with a travel history to Africa.



France reported on Thursday 48,416 new Covid-19 cases. More than 10,000 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country.



