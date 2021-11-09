No construction without building plan within MCG limits: Official

Gurugram, Nov 9 (IANS) No construction within the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) without an approved building plan will be allowed, Additional Commissioner, Dr Vaishali Sharma said on Tuesday.



Those indulging in construction activities without approved plans will face action, she added.



Presiding over the meeting of the Building Plan Review Committee at the MCG office, she said that compliance with Haryana Building Code should be ensured effectively.



"Online arrangement has been made by the government for building plan approval. There is a system to apply for building plan approval on the Haryana Online Building Plan Approval System (HOBPAS) through any architect registered with the council of architects. Provisional certificate is received within 24 hours of application and construction can be started," she said.



During the meeting, the officials of the planning wing said that for any kind of assistance regarding the building plan, one can contact its office located in Sector 34. A special help desk has been created for this and a planning assistant has been deployed. Before applying online at this help desk, one can get the original documents checked so that the application is not rejected.



Sharma also said that survey of the under-construction buildings within the municipal limits should be conducted and if work continues in those buildings even after being sealed, then a report should also be prepared.



"The enforcement teams should work more effectively and prevent unauthorised constructions at the primary level. Also, all the architects should be given clear information about the rules and despite this, if any architect flouts MCG rules, then they must be blacklisted," she added.



--IANS

str/sks