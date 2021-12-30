No colour code for your wedding ensemble this season

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) No longer do you have to restrict yourself to customary reds or traditional maroons for your wedding ensemble. Celebrities are choosing colours such as fuschia pink, hot pink, gold, and even white for their big day. Here's some inspiration to help you pick the perfect outfit:





Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif took the traditional route by choosing a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for the Hindu ceremony. The traditional jewellery was also from the iconic Indian fashion house.



Dia Mirza



Actress Dia Mirza wore a red Banarasi silk saree teamed with a red odhini, making for the quintessential Indian bride.



Yami Gautam



Actress Yami Gautam restored her mother's 33 year- old wine hued saree. Traditional gold jewellery was her pick for accessories.



Patralekha Paul



Patralekha's had the words, "Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam" (I have fulfilled my love for you) inscribed in Bengali on the dupatta. Her colour of choice for the sari was a vermillion red.



Rhea Kapoor



Fashionista Rhea Kapoor chose to forego traditional red, for a graceful and elegant white ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna. A vintage pearl veil served as the odhini.



Ankita Lokhande



"Pavitra Rishta" star, Ankita Lokhande, chose a gold lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her special day.



