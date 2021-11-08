No. 1 Djokovic 'brings home another tree in the woods'

Paris, Nov 8 (IANS) World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic came up with a unique way to describe his latest title -- his sixth Paris Masters Trophy -- the Serb won after defeating Russian's world No.2 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night.



Djokovic, who had broken the tie with American legend Pete Sampras for the most number of year-end world No.1 finishes on the ATP rankings on Saturday (November 6), tweeted images of him holding the Paris Masters trophy (designed like a tree) inside a glitzy room shaped like a hexagon.



He tweeted, "What a day, what a week. Blessing after blessing. My loves, both my children witnessing this moment. Crown for years of hard work. My amazing team. Fantastic matches. Many memories to take away. Grateful to bring home another tree in the woods to where this wolf sleeps (Trophy, Winking face, Wolf face emojis)."



By "woods", Djokovic meant his trophy cabinet, while "where this wolf sleeps" could easily mean the ace tennis player's lair.



Djokovic recorded his fifth title of the year in Paris, taking sweet revenge over Medvedev, defeating the world No.2 and defending champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.



Djokovic, who had rallied to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semifinals to clinch a record seventh year-end world No.1 finish on November 6, avenged his US Open final loss to Medvedev for a record-breaking 37th ATP Masters 1000 crown in 2 hours and 15 minutes.



It was the 14th time this season that Djokovic rallied to victory from a set down to capture his sixth Paris Masters title. It was also the first Paris Masters final to feature the top-two players on the ATP rankings since 1990.



--IANS



akm/