N.Korean military staging wintertime drills: Seoul

Seoul, Dec 21 (IANS) North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the US are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defence authorities said on Tuesday.



"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Yonhap News Agency quoted Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as saying to the media.



"(We) are keeping a close watch on related activities while maintaining close cooperation between the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US," he added.



The North usually kicks off a regular military training in December, which continues through early spring often involving artillery firing drills.



--IANS

ksk/

